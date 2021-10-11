CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks give up an early gain and end lower on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wf2K1_0cNYq6wV00
Financial Markets Wall Street A man walks his dog past the Fearless Girl statue outside the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in New York. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street as technology companies and banks made solid gains. U.S. crude oil prices rose 2.7% and helped energy stocks make gains. Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings this week. Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file) (Mary Altaffer)

Stocks gave up an early gain and ended lower on Wall Street Monday. Most sectors ended in the red, led by technology companies and banks. The S&P 500 lost 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Energy companies held up better than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil rose 1.5% to just over $80 a barrel. Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings reports this week. JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday. Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as communications companies and banks fell broadly.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 2:40 p.m. Eastern after rising as much as 0.6% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146 points, or 0.4%, to 34,593 and the Nasdaq also fell 0.1%.

The price of U.S. crude oil rose 1.5% to over $80 a barrel.

Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings this week. Analysts have said that the latest round of corporate results could help give the market more direction after several choppy weeks. Stocks have been swaying between between gains and losses as investors try to better gauge the direction of the economic recovery through the rest of the year.

Banks will be among the first big companies to report their latest financial results and give investors more insight into how companies are faring amid concerns over the lingering virus pandemic and rising inflation.

JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will report results on Thursday.

Delta Air Lines will report its latest results on Wednesday. The airline industry is still struggling to recover from the pandemic shutdowns that began 18 months ago. Investors will be closely monitoring the industry's results to see how much of an impact the summer surge of COVID-19 cases had on the industry.

Wall Street faced a quiet day of corporate news ahead of earnings. Southwest Airlines fell 3.3% after dealing with hundreds of flight cancellations over the weekend. Toymaker Hasbro fell 0.8% after announcing that CEO Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence.

Investors are also looking ahead to economic data this week that could shed more light on what's going on with inflation. The Labor Department will release its Consumer Price Index on Wednesday and its Producer Price Index on Thursday. The reports detail pressure from inflation on consumers and businesses.

Companies from a wide range of industries have warned investors that supply chain problems and higher raw materials costs could crimp their financial results for the rest of the year. Wall Street is closely monitoring whether those higher costs and resulting higher prices for goods will hurt consumer spending, which is a key driver of economic growth.

Inflation will likely remain the dominant theme swirling over markets through 2021 and into 2022, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. The upcoming Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday is likely going to be hotter than Wall Street expects, he added.

“Right when you’re going into earnings you have this CPI bomb that could go off,” he said. “We have a demand problem and a supply problem; there are too many dollars chasing too few goods.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Sizzling Buy-Rated Biotechs Highlight 5 Top Stocks Under $10

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Earnings Reports#Producer Price Index#Jpmorgan Chase#Ap#Bank Of America#Wells Fargo#Citigroup#Delta Air Lines
MarketWatch

Dow finishes more than 500 points higher after strong earnings

Stocks ended sharply higher Thursday, lifted by a strong start to earnings season, including largely upbeat results from big banks and a pair of Dow components. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 534 points, or 1.6%, to finish near 34,912, according to preliminary figures. Gains for the blue-chip gauge were led by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up 7.4%, and UnitedHealth Group Inc., up 4.2%, after reporting results. The S&P 500 advanced advanced around 74 points, or 1.7%, to end near 4,438 , while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 252 points, or 1.7%, to close near 14,823. Share of Bank of America jumped 4.5%, while Morgan Stanley added 2.5% after beating estimates.
STOCKS
Tidewater News

Wall Street finally ends up sharply as earnings, financial knowledge carry optimism

US shares surged on Thursday as corporations together with Morgan Stanley and UnitedHealth gained following robust outcomes, whereas knowledge on the labor market and inflation soothed worries in regards to the outlook for greater charges. The expertise sector gave the S&P 500 its greatest increase, with shares of Microsoft Corp...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Avis stock falls after Morgan Stanley recommends selling, saying it's too early for the 'mega-fleet bull case'

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Thursday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Billy Kovanis recommended investors sell, saying it's too early for investors to be betting on the "mega-fleet bull case." The stock has now lost 4.8% since it closed at a record $153.39 on Tuesday, but has still more than doubled (up 103.6%) over the past three months and rocketed 291.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced just 18.1% this year. Kovanis downgraded Avis to underweight, after cutting the rating to equal weight in March 2021. Although he raised his...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens over 400 points higher, S&P 500 retakes 4,400 as weekly jobs report hits fresh pandemic low

U.S. stock benchmarks rose solidly higher Thursday morning, advancing as a parade of big banks released upbeat earnings and data showed a drop in first-time jobless claims to the lowest since the pandemic began and a smaller-than-expected rise in producer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 406 points, or 1.2%, at 34,784. The S&P 500 index advanced 1% to 4,404, retaking a psychologically signicant level at 4,400, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9% at 14,710. Bank of America Corp. reported profit and revenues that topped expectations as it released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. Shares rose 2.8% in premarket trade. In economic reports, weekly first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to 293,000 - the first sub-300,000 reading since before the pandemic took hold in early 2020.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Waitr's stock rockets on heavy volume after Morgan Stanley discloses more than 10% stake

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. shot up 45.4% on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, to bounce off a 19-month closing low in the previous session, after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company. Trading volume ballooned to 155.9 million shares, enough to make the online ordering technology platform company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and well above the full-day average of about 4.9 million shares. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, which would be enough to make the bank and brokerage Waitr's largest shareholder, according to FactSet data. In Morgan Stanley's latest 13-F filing with the SEC in August, the broker said it owned just 807,195 shares as of June 30. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at 80 cents, the lowest closing price since March 2020. Even with Wednesday's rally, the stock has still tumbled 58.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

Fluctuations in the market can be hard to stomach, but volatility is ultimately the price we pay for higher returns. However, dividend growth stocks can often offer investors greater security from dramatic movements during market corrections or even economic recessions. Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability...
STOCKS
Fortune

Where Wall Street’s top banks see stock prices heading by the end of 2021

This article is part of Fortune’s quarterly investment guide for Q4 2021. A little more than a year and a half ago, stocks were in the dumpster. It was March 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had just taken hold and ravaged financial markets, sending equity prices into a spiral. And though a bear market had been warned about for years, the uncertainty of a global pandemic forced everyone from regulators to C-suite executives to college students investing through Robinhood to reckon with a slate of new issues, as well as an age-old question: What does the other side of this look like?
STOCKS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
34K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy