The Big Egg, the legendary once-24/7 diner at West 52nd and Detroit, has permanently closed as of today, according to a note taped to the door of the restaurant. Enjoying two distinct lives — one as the original, beloved greasy spoon with as many devotees as health code violations that closed in 2002, and the second iteration, opened some seven years later with a fresh interior redo and little carried over from its first life other than the name and egg-shaped menu — the Big Egg had been a part of the near west side since at least the early 1950s.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO