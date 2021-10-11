CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Couple adopts abandoned dog after noticing she was chasing their car

fox40jackson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple traveling through the Spanish mountainside say they noticed a small dog chasing behind their car. When the dog refused to give up, the couple realized something was wrong. “We thought it was just a game, but soon realized something wasn’t right because she was running fast and would...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 1

stephanie duron
4d ago

Bless you for stopping and saving this dog's life and giving the dog a home.👍👍👍

Reply
5
Related
talesbuzz.com

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

Although it’s painful to think about, the harsh reality is that not every pet owner necessarily takes care of their dog properly. Despite the fact that some of us shower our pooches with love (and sometimes ridiculous presents), animal shelters exist for a reason — there are millions of unwanted dogs in the US that have to call these places home. Thankfully, the month of October has been officially dubbed Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, so if getting a pup has crossed your mind, now is the time to strike. Need more convincing? The Dodo has partnered with Sesame Street to combine real-life animal adoption stories with everyone’s favorite Muppet characters in a new spin-off series, Families For Furry Friends. The three short-but-sweet episodes are a great way to get young kids excited about a new rescue pet.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Spanish#Southwest News Service#Swns#Shorkie#Whatsapp
People

Family Asks for Help After Mom of 3 Suffers Broken Nose in Attack by Recently Adopted Shelter Dog

A woman living in South Carolina was attacked by a dog she had recently fostered — and the family is asking for help. Elizabeth Cutaia's "nose was broken, and there's a gash down the side of her face, along with other minor lacerations" after she was recently attacked by an adoptive dog, her sister Rebecca Martin shared on a GoFundMe page to help with the medical expenses.
PETS
WIBW

Emporia woman abandons more than a dozen dogs after eviction

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several dogs were brought to the Emporia Animal Shelter Tuesday after officials say their owner abandoned them after an eviction. According to KVOE Radio, nearly 15 shepherd-mix dogs were rescued Tuesday. The exact number of dogs recused at the time of the original report was unclear.
EMPORIA, KS
alxnow.com

Adoptable Chihuahua Dory only weighs 3.5 pounds

Dory the Chihuahua only weighs 3.5 pounds, and she also has a ridiculously long tongue that hangs out when she sleeps. The 12-year-old is up for adoption, and is full of sass and snuggles, according to the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “As a princess, Dory has decreed that no...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
news-shield.com

Giant Dog Is Obsessed With His Tiny Human Sister | The Dodo

Phil, from Life With Malamutes, has been by his human baby sister's side from the moment she was born. Watch the moment he tucks her in during bedtime 💙. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our...
PETS
FOX 11 and 41

“TOO OLD” TO ADOPT A DOG?

This week’s topic was suggested by a friend—Kim Campbell, who lives in British Columbia, messaged me: “Have you ever done an article on seniors getting a dog? Where to get one, based on how many rescues won’t adopt to them?” Some rescue organizations and animal shelters have upper age limits on older adopters, although the ‘too old’ may vary from organization to organization. We haven’t discussed that topic here yet, so I asked animal professionals and animal lovers online about their experiences and thoughts on the subject.
PETS
One Green Planet

Abandoned Puppy Found Tied to Shopping Cart

Over the weekend, a puppy was found tied to a shopping cart that was half-submerged in water on New South Boulevard in Gloversville, New York. Thankfully, the puppy was found by a local man, who took the dog to a shelter for treatment. The dog was reportedly in good shape and did not appear to have sustained any injuries.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
One Green Planet

Man Rescues Scared Pup Who Lived at Truck Stop for 5 Months [Video]

Danny from Safefurr Place found JJ at a truck stop. The poor pit bull had already been living there for at least 5 months! When Danny found him, JJ was very shy and wanted to be left alone. He had survived by myself for so long, that human contact frightened him.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy