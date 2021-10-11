CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global shares mixed on energy worries, weak US jobs data

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed on Monday amid persisting worries about energy shortages and weaker than expected jobs growth in the U.S. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt and Sydney but rose in Tokyo and London. Shanghai was flat.

The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Yen Selloff Resumes, Aussie Shrugs Weak Job Data

Yen’s decline resumes in Asian session today, with selling focusing against commodity currencies. Aussie shrugs off slightly weaker than expected job data, and strengthen together with Kiwi and Loonie. On the other hand, Dollar turns slightly softer even though FOMC minutes affirmed tapering to start in November. Euro is not far away too while Sterling is a bit sluggish. As for the week, Aussie is currently the strongest one so far, followed by Kiwi. Yen remains the worst, followed by Dollar and Euro.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Global Equities Mixed After US Inflation Data

World stock markets were mixed Wednesday following the publication of key US inflation data as investors waited to see what implications it would have on the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy. Traders were on tenterhooks for the release of minutes from the Fed's most recent gathering and the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
financemagnates.com

APAC MARKETS RISE DESPITE WEAK US JOBS DATA

Markets in the Asian Pacific region shrugged off weakness in US equities after a weaker-than-expected NFP (nonfarm payrolls) report for September. However, one of the major APAC markets settled lower on Monday due to concerns related to the spread of covid-19 infections. Note: Company News is a promotional service of...
MARKETS
audacy.com

Asian shares mostly higher despite lingering energy worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Monday despite persisting worries about the region’s energy crunch and coronavirus infections. Benchmarks in Japan and China rose in early trading, while South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday. Shares fell in Australia. Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida,...
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stock indexes eye mixed close as jobs data sparks questions

U.S. stock indexes were mixed in afternoon trading Friday after a weak jobs report raised questions about the Federal Reserve's timeline to pare back its immense support for markets. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% after wavering between small gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones...
STOCKS
IBTimes

Stocks Mixed After US Jobs Report

Global stock markets were mixed Friday, as weaker-than-expected US jobs data set back expectations for a tapering of gigantic central bank stimulus programmes any time soon. Wall Street opened higher, but quickly fell back into the red after US government data showed that the the world's biggest economy added only 194,000 jobs last month, considerably fewer than the 500,000 Wall Street had been expecting.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
FXStreet.com

US jobs data are weak, but only at a first glance

The US economy created 194K jobs in September, well below the 490K-500K expected. Furthermore, employment estimates from ADP and weekly jobless claims set up even stronger data, highlighting the contrast between expectation and fact. However, not all numbers are weak. The monthly data has been revised up, and the unemployment...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle at highest in about a month

Gold futures rose Wednesday to settle at their highest since mid-September. Prices got a boost after the U.S. consumer-price index reading revealed a climb of 0.4% for September, compared with expectations for a 0.3% increase. Gold benefitted from its role a hedge for inflation, analysts said. Weakness in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields following the inflation data also helped support prices for the precious metal. December gold climbed by $35.40, or 2%, to settle at $1,794.70 an ounce. Prices for the most-active contract marked their higher finish since Sept. 15, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
investing.com

10-Year Yield Up Again as Worries over Energy Prices Return, Jobs Data Eyed

Investing.com – The yield on the benchmark United States 10-Year Treasury bond hit a four-month high of 1.60% overnight on caution ahead of data that could accelerate the tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Yields subsequently steaded to trade around 1.58% early Friday in New York, but sentiment...
BUSINESS
Frankfort Times

US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta maintains hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Dow opens over 400 points higher, S&P 500 retakes 4,400 as weekly jobs report hits fresh pandemic low

U.S. stock benchmarks rose solidly higher Thursday morning, advancing as a parade of big banks released upbeat earnings and data showed a drop in first-time jobless claims to the lowest since the pandemic began and a smaller-than-expected rise in producer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 406 points, or 1.2%, at 34,784. The S&P 500 index advanced 1% to 4,404, retaking a psychologically signicant level at 4,400, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9% at 14,710. Bank of America Corp. reported profit and revenues that topped expectations as it released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. Shares rose 2.8% in premarket trade. In economic reports, weekly first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to 293,000 - the first sub-300,000 reading since before the pandemic took hold in early 2020.
STOCKS
reviewjournal.com

Nevada awaits key numbers amid weak US jobs report

While job growth last month in the leisure and hospitality sector outpaced all other private sectors in the U.S., it’s unclear if Nevada has experienced the same trend. A Friday report from the Department of Labor showed the leisure and hospitality sector led the way, adding 74,000 jobs, in September, though employment in the industries are down by 1.6 million, or 9.4 percent, since February 2020. Professional and business services added 60,000 jobs last month, while retail gained 56,000 jobs after two months of little change.
NEVADA STATE

