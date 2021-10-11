CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamberlain University Awarded Exemplary Online Program Status by Quality Matters

By Press release submission
willcountygazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdtalem Global Education Inc. issued the following announcement on Oct. 4. Chamberlain University, which has the largest nursing school in the U.S., today announced that its BSN degree program’s online RN to BSN option was awarded Exemplary Online Program status by Quality Matters (QM), an international leader for quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments. This marks the first-ever RN to BSN program offered online to have received this prestigious honor, according to QM.

