A sudden flare-up in the targeted killing of civilians has sparked fresh concerns of instability in India’s already restive in Jammu and Kashmir. Seven civilians were shot dead, most at point-blank range, in just the last six days. On Thursday, two government school teachers were shot dead inside the school premises. Earlier this week - on Tuesday - three more civilians were shot. A further two civilians were killed last week. Armed assailants stormed into the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar on Thursday. They asked for the identity cards of the teachers before opening fire on them, an...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO