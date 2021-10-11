CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Travel: Nevada - Not just a drive-through state

By CHERYL TOIVOLA
Napa Valley Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was a young child, Nevada was viewed as just a place to drive through to get to somewhere else. Our family drove to Nebraska most summers to visit family and always drove across Nevada in the dead of night. My parents said it was the heat they were avoiding, but as a child I was sure it—Nevada—was something scary and forbidden. I always felt better when we emerged on the other side and Utah welcomed us with her bright sunrise.

