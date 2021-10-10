CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll Workers Pay Increase

By Joan Brennan
merchantville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith poll workers needed across the region, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Thursday, October 7th, increasing the pay from $275 to $300 for Election Day poll workers and increasing the hourly rate by a commensurate amount for those who work during the early voting period of October 23rd through Oct. 31st. You can apply to serve as a poll worker in New Jersey if you are 16 years of age, a US citizen and a resident of New Jersey. By staffing a polling location, you will earn $21.44 per hour on in-person early voting days and $300 on Election Day. Earn an additional $30 when you attend required training provided by the County Board of Elections and fulfill your commitment at the polls. To apply to be a poll worker in Camden County or elsewhere in New Jersey, go to PollWorker.NJ.gov. For a list of all polling places in your hometown, go to: https://www.camdencounty.com/service/board-of-elections/

