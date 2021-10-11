Couple Asks For Alderman Dell’Orco’s Dismissal

A Warson Woods couple is calling on Mike Dell’Orco to be removed from his position on the city’s board of aldermen following what they called “bullying” behavior. Residents Karen and Will Aschinger of Renderer Drive, who frequently attend board meetings, made their case during the public comments portion of the Sept. 28 Board of Aldermen meeting. Karen Aschinger read from an email sent by Dell’Orco to fellow alderman Jim Newman on June 18.