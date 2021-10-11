CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Peres, MO

Unenforced Mask Mandate

By Alan Lemley
 5 days ago

I went to the Lodge at Des Peres to work out today. I was excited to be back now that masks are required. When I arrived, the staff informed me that not everyone would be masked because they cannot enforce the mask mandate. It turned out that “not everyone” meant...

timesnewspapers.com

Clementine’s Opening In Kirkwood Delayed

The opening of Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery in Kirkwood has been delayed, according to a statement from the ice cream chain. Frozen dessert fans were delighted earlier this year when Clementine’s owner Tamara Keefe announced she would open the newest branch of her ice cream shop at the former site of The Custard Station, 140 W. Argonne Drive. Though Keefe predicted an opening by Oct. 1, a company statement last week acknowledged that the store is not yet ready.
KIRKWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Shake Shack Eyes Third Location In Des Peres

St. Louis native Danny Meyer has chosen Des Peres for his third Shake Shack location in St. Louis. If approved, the burger chain will be located at 13239/13231 Manchester Road. The site is currently home to the Hunan Star Chinese Restaurant, which would be demolished if Shake Shack’s plan is...
DES PERES, MO
