Men’s and women’s cross country competed on two different courses on Oct. 1. The men’s team traveled to South Bend, Indiana for the Joe Piane Invitational while the women’s team competed in the Sacramento State Invitational in Rocklin, California. The men’s team came in 10th place in the Men's Gold 5 Mile with 274 points, led by Estanis Ruiz and Miguel Barrera-Lopez, who both finished the race with top-50 times. The women’s team placed fifth overall in a 6k race with strong performances from Samantha Barajas, Lilly Schmidt and Avery Doan, all of whom had top-25 finishes.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO