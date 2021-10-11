Check out these Halloween, fall events taking place in the Jacksonville area

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — Looking for something fun to do this fall? From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season.

DUVAL COUNTY

Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event that takes place at the Jacksonville Zoo from Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-31, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and admission is free for kids age 2 and under. View the event’s website for more details.

This is a Halloween outdoor event that takes place at the Jacksonville Zoo from Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-31, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and admission is free for kids age 2 and under. View the event’s website for more details. Experience Haunt Nights located at Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach on Fridays and Saturdays during the October month. Visit their website for more information.

located at Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach on Fridays and Saturdays during the October month. Visit their website for more information. Halloweek: Downtown Vision presents a week full of Halloween fun from Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29. For more details on specific events visit their website here: Downtown Jacksonville Halloweek.

Downtown Vision presents a week full of Halloween fun from Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29. For more details on specific events visit their website here: Downtown Jacksonville Halloweek. 13th Floor Haunted House: This Halloween event may not be suitable for kids age 12 and under. Visit the event’s website for dates and admission price.

This Halloween event may not be suitable for kids age 12 and under. Visit the event’s website for dates and admission price. One Church Jacksonville Beach will hold a trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

CLAY COUNTY

Candy Krawl , a trick or treating event at the Orange Park Mall, will take place Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

a trick or treating event at the Orange Park Mall, will take place Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Blu By U Farm’s Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a trunk or treat event at the Orange Park Mall on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

NASSAU COUNTY

Nassau County Parks & Recreation will hosts its first Halloween Festival on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Yulee Sports Complex, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for details.

At the Amelia Island Museum of History, there will be a Halloween ghost tour on Friday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

LOCAL CORN MAZES AND PUMPKIN PATCHES

If you’re interested in visiting a corn maze or pumpkin patch this Halloween, we have listed a few locations in the Northeast Florida area below:

Visit a pumpkin patch or corn maze now through Oct. 30 at Amazing Grace Family Farms . It will be open on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The corn maze is located at 2899 Wisteria Farm Road in Green Cove Springs.

It will be open on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The corn maze is located at 2899 Wisteria Farm Road in Green Cove Springs. Conner’s A-maize-ing Acers: The corn maze is located at 19856 County Road 121 in Hillard. It’s open now through Saturday, Oct. 30. (Fridays 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m to 10 p.m.

The Congaree and Penn farm is located at 11830 Old Kings Road in Jacksonville. Click here to visit its website.

The Celestial Farms are located at 13958 Duval Road in Jacksonville. View more information here.

There are pumpkin patches at several churches in the area. See below:

Isle of Faith Church

Phone: (904) 221-1700

Address: 1821 San Pablo Road S Jacksonville, Florida

Ortega Church

Phone: (904) 389-5556

Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, Fl, 32210

Florida Railroad Museum

Phone: (941) 776-0906

Address: 12210 83rd Street East, Parrish, FL 34219

Mandarin United Methodist Church

Phone: (904) 268-5549

Address: 11270 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223

Southside United Methodist Church

Phone: (904) 396-2676

Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, Florida 32207

Christ United Methodist Church

Phone: (904) 249-5370

Address: 400 Penman Rd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Shepherd Of The Woods

Phone: (904) 641-8385

Address: 6595 Columbia Park Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Hidden Fields Private Stable

Phone: (904) 254-5058

Address: 2259 Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Cox Media Group