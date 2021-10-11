CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these Halloween, fall events taking place in the Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
NORTHEAST FLORIDA — Looking for something fun to do this fall? From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season.

DUVAL COUNTY

  • Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event that takes place at the Jacksonville Zoo from Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-31, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and admission is free for kids age 2 and under. View the event’s website for more details.
  • Experience Haunt Nights located at Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach on Fridays and Saturdays during the October month. Visit their website for more information.
  • Halloweek: Downtown Vision presents a week full of Halloween fun from Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29. For more details on specific events visit their website here: Downtown Jacksonville Halloweek.
  • 13th Floor Haunted House: This Halloween event may not be suitable for kids age 12 and under. Visit the event’s website for dates and admission price.
  • One Church Jacksonville Beach will hold a trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

CLAY COUNTY

  • Candy Krawl, a trick or treating event at the Orange Park Mall, will take place Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Blu By U Farm’s Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • There will be a trunk or treat event at the Orange Park Mall on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

NASSAU COUNTY

  • Nassau County Parks & Recreation will hosts its first Halloween Festival on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Yulee Sports Complex, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for details.
  • At the Amelia Island Museum of History, there will be a Halloween ghost tour on Friday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

LOCAL CORN MAZES AND PUMPKIN PATCHES

If you’re interested in visiting a corn maze or pumpkin patch this Halloween, we have listed a few locations in the Northeast Florida area below:

  • Visit a pumpkin patch or corn maze now through Oct. 30 at Amazing Grace Family Farms. It will be open on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The corn maze is located at 2899 Wisteria Farm Road in Green Cove Springs.
  • Conner’s A-maize-ing Acers: The corn maze is located at 19856 County Road 121 in Hillard. It’s open now through Saturday, Oct. 30. (Fridays 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m to 10 p.m.
  • The Congaree and Penn farm is located at 11830 Old Kings Road in Jacksonville. Click here to visit its website.
  • The Celestial Farms are located at 13958 Duval Road in Jacksonville. View more information here.

There are pumpkin patches at several churches in the area. See below:

Isle of Faith Church

Phone: (904) 221-1700

Address: 1821 San Pablo Road S Jacksonville, Florida

Ortega Church

Phone: (904) 389-5556

Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, Fl, 32210

Florida Railroad Museum

Phone: (941) 776-0906

Address: 12210 83rd Street East, Parrish, FL 34219

Mandarin United Methodist Church

Phone: (904) 268-5549

Address: 11270 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223

Southside United Methodist Church

Phone: (904) 396-2676

Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, Florida 32207

Christ United Methodist Church

Phone: (904) 249-5370

Address: 400 Penman Rd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Shepherd Of The Woods

Phone: (904) 641-8385

Address: 6595 Columbia Park Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Hidden Fields Private Stable

Phone: (904) 254-5058

Address: 2259 Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246

