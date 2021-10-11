Check out these Halloween, fall events taking place in the Jacksonville area
NORTHEAST FLORIDA — Looking for something fun to do this fall? From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season.
DUVAL COUNTY
- Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event that takes place at the Jacksonville Zoo from Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-31, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and admission is free for kids age 2 and under. View the event’s website for more details.
- Experience Haunt Nights located at Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach on Fridays and Saturdays during the October month. Visit their website for more information.
- Halloweek: Downtown Vision presents a week full of Halloween fun from Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29. For more details on specific events visit their website here: Downtown Jacksonville Halloweek.
- 13th Floor Haunted House: This Halloween event may not be suitable for kids age 12 and under. Visit the event’s website for dates and admission price.
- One Church Jacksonville Beach will hold a trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
CLAY COUNTY
- Candy Krawl, a trick or treating event at the Orange Park Mall, will take place Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Blu By U Farm’s Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- There will be a trunk or treat event at the Orange Park Mall on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
NASSAU COUNTY
- Nassau County Parks & Recreation will hosts its first Halloween Festival on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Yulee Sports Complex, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for details.
- At the Amelia Island Museum of History, there will be a Halloween ghost tour on Friday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
LOCAL CORN MAZES AND PUMPKIN PATCHES
If you’re interested in visiting a corn maze or pumpkin patch this Halloween, we have listed a few locations in the Northeast Florida area below:
- Visit a pumpkin patch or corn maze now through Oct. 30 at Amazing Grace Family Farms. It will be open on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The corn maze is located at 2899 Wisteria Farm Road in Green Cove Springs.
- Conner’s A-maize-ing Acers: The corn maze is located at 19856 County Road 121 in Hillard. It’s open now through Saturday, Oct. 30. (Fridays 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m to 10 p.m.
- The Congaree and Penn farm is located at 11830 Old Kings Road in Jacksonville. Click here to visit its website.
- The Celestial Farms are located at 13958 Duval Road in Jacksonville. View more information here.
There are pumpkin patches at several churches in the area. See below:
Isle of Faith Church
Phone: (904) 221-1700
Address: 1821 San Pablo Road S Jacksonville, Florida
Ortega Church
Phone: (904) 389-5556
Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, Fl, 32210
Florida Railroad Museum
Phone: (941) 776-0906
Address: 12210 83rd Street East, Parrish, FL 34219
Mandarin United Methodist Church
Phone: (904) 268-5549
Address: 11270 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223
Southside United Methodist Church
Phone: (904) 396-2676
Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, Florida 32207
Christ United Methodist Church
Phone: (904) 249-5370
Address: 400 Penman Rd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Shepherd Of The Woods
Phone: (904) 641-8385
Address: 6595 Columbia Park Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Hidden Fields Private Stable
Phone: (904) 254-5058
Address: 2259 Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cox Media Group
Comments / 0