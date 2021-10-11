CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Brace Yourself, The GTA Trilogy Remaster Could Be Pretty Expensive

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a lot of excitement last Friday surrounding the announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, but if you were hoping it might be reduced in price, you might want to think again. UK retailer Base has already begun taking pre-orders for the game across...

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

GTA Remastered Trilogy is on the way and a GTA 6 release date might not be far behind

Sound the GTA klaxon! More news has broken surrounding the heavily reported GTA Remastered Trilogy, and this could have big implications for the announcement and subsequent release of GTA 6. First, let's start with the new remasters (not yet officially announced), which will consist of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

GTA Trilogy Remastered found in Rockstar Games Launcher files

Earlier this year, we got reports claiming that rockstar are currently working on a Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remastered project, which would include GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas with fancy new visuals and other improvements. According to the report, the games would be remastered in Unreal...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Remaster#Xbox One#Brace Yourself
realsport101.com

Everything we know about the GTA Trilogy remaster and when it comes out

RELEASE DATE - When does the Definitive Edition come out?. At the moment, we don't have a confirmed release date - mainly, because the GTA Trilogy remaster hasn't been officially announced. That being said, there were rumours it was pushed back from October 2021 to November 2021 and this would suggest an announcement is imminent.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

New Leaks Provide Further Evidence Of GTA Remastered Trilogy

If you were in any doubt that the rumoured GTA Remastered Trilogy might not come to fruition, you can pretty much put those fears to bed, as Rockstar Games itself appears to now be leaking its existence. Yesterday, dataminers discovered that not only a reference to the trilogy is embedded...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS5 Game Trials, GTA Trilogy Remaster Hopes, and Konami Rumors - Beyond Episode 720

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Brian Altano and Matt Kim to discuss all the latest in the world of PlayStation, including the PS5 game trials being tested in the UK and how we'd like to see it expand, the continuous leaks for a GTA Trilogy remaster release (which we aren't expecting to be GTA remakes), and what we'd like to see from GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas' collective return on PS4 and PS5, plus the rumors that Konami is looking at major revivals for Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, and Silent Hill. We discuss what we want from new Konami games, how new Castlevania's could learn from classics like Aria of Sorrow, the potential for an MGS 3 remake, and more about how Konami could bring its classic games to PS4, PS5, and other modern consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
FTC
eteknix.com

Rockstar Officially Confirms GTA Trilogy For a 2021 Release!

Back in August, rumours began to emerge that Rockstar Games was planning on remastering (or potentially remaking) a number of its older Grand Theft Auto (GTA) titles. Thought to largely be comprised of the original PS2-era releases, ever since that initial (and very compelling) leak, however, very little has been mentioned about it since. – Well, if you were looking forward to this potentially happening, then we have some excellent news for you.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA Trilogy Is Actually Happening | GameSpot News

Following weeks of rumor and speculation, Rockstar Games has officially announced a new Grand Theft Auto remaster package featuring GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. The GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition comes with updated and improved versions of those three games. The bundle will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GTA Trilogy achievements list leaked with new trophies

GTA Trilogy news just keeps pouring in as updated icons for each game’s trophy list have been found in the Rockstar Games launcher. Grand Theft Auto community member alloc8or has found some very interesting images related to the upcoming GTA Trilogy remaster. While this project had been rumored for quite...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Rockster remasters the first GTA games in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, out later this year

Well, it’s finally happened: one of the worst-kept gaming secrets of the year is confirmed. Earlier today, Rockstar Games announced remasters of the first three 3D Grand Theft Auto games. They’re coming complete in the elaborately named Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. The three games will have “across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements.” And it’ll be out later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

It's Official, The GTA Remastered Trilogy Launches This Year

It's officially happening, folks! Rockstar Games has confirmed today that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be launching for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S (and other platforms) later this year. The bundle, which has been heavily rumoured in recent weeks, will focus...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Rockstar to remove all previous versions of GTA trilogy

A lot of people have been wishing for remasters of some of the most beloved games in the Grand Theft Auto series, and they finally got their wish. Now it seems that the monkey’s paw has curled its finger. Rockstar has announced that it is removing previous versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas from digital storefronts.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Hell Let Loose Is Unlikely To Come To Xbox One, Admits Developer

World War 2 shooter Hell Let Loose has proved popular ever since its 10-hour free trial dropped on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S last week, but unfortunately it looks like Xbox One players will be missing out entirely. In an interview with The Loadout, the CEO of developer...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

GTA Trilogy remaster price leaks online

Online retailer Base have listed several versions of the upcoming GTA The Trilogy remaster, which Rockstar officially announced last week, after many leaks and rumours. The website lists both last and current-gen versions for PlayStation, Xbox and Switch. As for the price, some will be disappointed to hear that The...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy