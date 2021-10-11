CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Krispy Kreme Just Unveiled Its Halloween Donuts

By Dustin Nelson
Thrillist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrispy Kreme isn't scared of leaning into a pun. The donut shop will be doing that all month. In the bold tradition of IHOb, Krispy Kreme is rechristening itself Krispy Skreme for the rest of October. There's even a fresh logo to go with the new honorific. It's the lead into its full embrace of the Halloween season, which involves rolling out four seasonally appropriate donuts that will be available through the end of the month.

