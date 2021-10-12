Next Stop Kosmos - Tallinn Music Week 2021

On her deeply personal debut, aya opens up the portal to her inner sanctum like a singer-songwriter while pushing the envelope of avant-garde dance music. On aya's debut album for Hyperdub, vocals represent a flexible musical tool. Through her poetry, she conveys concrete images and succulent metaphors ("burned by the yearn I roll a rock frontside"), and by using electrifying vocal modulations, she provokes various affects, both alienating and sublime. I experience her extended cyborgian voice as the kind of shiver-inducing vocal psychedelia Kit Mackintosh describes in his recent book Neon Screams. It has a post-humanist dimension as if produced through a robotic larynx with prosthetic vocal cords (the track title 'OoB Prosthesis' – short for 'out of body' – points in this direction). But it is also about phonetics, inflections, rhymes, wordplay, and alliterations ("a sharp scratch and we start with the scalp"). Her language is full of unexpected turns.
