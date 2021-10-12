CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Stop Kosmos - Tallinn Music Week 2021

Cover picture for the articleRichard Foster encounters the new and the unusual at Tallin Music Week, "a festival that encapsulates all that is forward-thinking and unexpected in music and the arts" “Get off at the Kosmos stop.” This is how one finds Mart Avi in Tallinn, should you ever need to. It could also be a set of instructions for Tallinn Music Week, a festival that encapsulates all that is forward-thinking and unexpected in music and the arts.

theculturetrip.com

Tallinn Music Week 2021: A Cultural Showcase of a Tantalising City

“Culture is the glue that binds us, but it is also a driver of economy.”. These are the words of Helen Sildna, founder of Tallinn Music Week – the premier music and city culture festival in Estonia – and here tonight to inaugurate the six-months-overdue 2021 edition. Her speech is...
The Quietus

Columnfortably Numb: Psych Rock For October Reviewed By JR Moores

JR Moores dons his sailor's cap and jumps aboard the not-so-merry yacht of psych. Home page photograph of GNOD. Every so often I like to drop the phrase "yacht psych" into my columns in the hope that it might catch on so I can then credit myself smugly with having officially coined a subgenre. I could add that stripe to my music critic uniform (it's an M&S cardigan) and it would be another step towards afternoon tea at The Dorchester with Simon Reynolds, Kitty Empire and the skinny boy from Almost Famous. I'm still waiting, folks.
The Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
Kurosawa
thebrag.com

Q&A: Apple Music Up Next Local, IJALE

We’re excited to announce that the next artist to be announced as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is none other than IJALE. Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing rising talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.
The Quietus

Fire-Toolz

The latest from Fire-Tools is quite the trip, finds Daryl Worthngton. For Deleuze and Guattari, Kafka’s The Castle is a book with multiple ways through, the meaning changing depending on which entrance the reader chooses. Fire-Toolz’s fourth album on Hausu Mountain, Eternal Home, is too doused in vibrant light to be Kafkaesque, yet this idea of multiplicities resonates. As though an existential crisis has been pulled out of the air and rendered to audio so the listener can make their own sense of it.
ArchDaily

Exhibition OASIS at the Estonian Museum of Architecture in Tallinn

Exhibition OASIS at the Estonian Museum of Architecture in Tallinn. The exhibition OASIS opened at the Estonian Museum of Architecture in Tallinn brings together different projects of designers/artists/architects who created contemporary micro-climates for survival in a hostile environment. The project curated by Irma Arribas and Erich Weiss presents nine case...
The Quietus

No Body Knows: Ydegirl’s Startling Debut Album

Pulling strange shapes out of guitars, violins, and clarinets, the eponymous debut by Danish artist Andrea Novel is a study in self-estrangement. If we weren’t already, many of us became familiar with alienation over the last year or so. A byproduct of our isolation, it continues to be common discourse to feel detached from people, from a linear sense of time or even just the broadly familiar.
The Quietus

Vanishing Twin

Vanishing Twin embark on a journey to an unknown destination. In an interview with The Quietus in 2018, Vanishing Twin’s Phil MFU said that “Jazz is all about the relationship of sounds moving in space”. This quotation seems fitting when applied to Ookii Gekkou, the London quartet’s new album, as it seems to exist in perpetual motion, forever wobbling between opposites. For instance, in ‘The Organism’ the exotica-tinged arrangement with its fluttering eddies of xylophone is tempered by the domestic, intimate sample of a cat purring. The eerie glockenspiel ostinato on ‘Big Moonlight’ seems to herald the opening of a portal to another world. These instances where a certain element is introduced which completely re-defines the song are peppered over the album. Vanishing Twin use these moments so evocatively that they’re almost filmic: the chanted vocal choruses in ‘Big Moonlight’, ‘In Cucina’, and ‘Wider Than Itself’ are reminiscent of stumbling on a ceremony to some vengeful Pagan god in the woods. You can almost smell the pyre.
The Quietus

Burden Of Proofs: New Crime Fiction For October

For the third edition of our bi-monthly crime fiction round-up, our critical sleuth Angus Batey casts his eye over the latest evidence from Richard Osman, John Banville, Colson Whitehead, Kate Rhodes, and more. Never mind politicians’ weeks – a year seems to be a long time in the crime-fiction universe....
The Quietus

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Share Donna Summer Cover

The band have taken on Summer's 1979 classic 'Hot Stuff', which they discuss in more detail below. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have covered Donna Summer's 1979 disco classic 'Hot Stuff', with guest vocals from The Lovely Eggs. Proceeds from the single will go to the Sunderland record...
The Quietus

Columnus Metallicus: Heavy Metal For October Reviewed By Kez Whelan

Kez Whelan is back with all that is righteous in the world of extreme metal. I don’t know about you, but as soon as I feel that first chill of winter approaching, all I want to do is hole up in my little hovel and blast loads of filthy, disgusting metal. Not that that makes a drastic change from the rest of my annual schedule, of course, but the feeling is certainly heightened. Luckily there’s a load of great new metal records on the way this month.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Chernobyl’ Producing Studio Moves Into Music Space With Investment in Iconic London Venue Koko

Sister, the fast-rising studio founded by the powerhouse trio of Jane Featherstone, Stacey Snider and Elisabeth Murdoch and which was behind HBO/Sky’s smash-hit miniseries Chernobyl, is making a significant move into the music space. The production company, which has major upcoming projects including BBC/AMC drama This is Going to Hurt, starring Ben Whishaw, and the Olivia Colman-led miniseries Landscapers for HBO/Sky, has taken a stake in renowned London venue Koko, currently undergoing a major three-year £70 million ($96.8 million) restoration and due to reopen in Spring 2022. Dating back to 1900, the near-legendary venue played host to the likes of Charlie Chaplin...
The Quietus

Author Functions: Im Hole By Aya Is Our Album Of The Week

On her deeply personal debut, aya opens up the portal to her inner sanctum like a singer-songwriter while pushing the envelope of avant-garde dance music. On aya's debut album for Hyperdub, vocals represent a flexible musical tool. Through her poetry, she conveys concrete images and succulent metaphors ("burned by the yearn I roll a rock frontside"), and by using electrifying vocal modulations, she provokes various affects, both alienating and sublime. I experience her extended cyborgian voice as the kind of shiver-inducing vocal psychedelia Kit Mackintosh describes in his recent book Neon Screams. It has a post-humanist dimension as if produced through a robotic larynx with prosthetic vocal cords (the track title 'OoB Prosthesis' – short for 'out of body' – points in this direction). But it is also about phonetics, inflections, rhymes, wordplay, and alliterations ("a sharp scratch and we start with the scalp"). Her language is full of unexpected turns.
The Quietus

Fragments Of A Potential Narrative: An Interview With Aging And Land Trance

As they release the album 'Embassy Nocturnes', and premiere the video for 'Lights In The Driveway' exclusively with tQ, two of Britain's very finest left-field outfits speak to Patrick Clarke about their entrancing new collaborative project. Photo by Laura Spark. “This house has a character all of its own, we’re...
The Independent

Eurovision: Dua Lipa’s management team will pick UK’s entrant for 2022

Dua Lipa’s management team will choose the UK’s entrant for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.TaP Management – which also represents Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, and Hailee Steinfeld – will collaborate with the BBC to select a song and an act to represent the UK in the forthcoming competition. This news follows after the UK’s James Newman came in last place in this year’s contest. “In the UK our love for Eurovision is as big as ever and we have grand ambitions for the 2022 contest, so we’re really excited to announce this collaboration that will enable us to...
