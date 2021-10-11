COVID in California: Southwest pilots insist disruptions are not part of sickout
Starting Friday, people in San Francisco may stop wearing masks in select indoor spaces that require proof of vaccination. But in the city and most of the rest of the Bay Area, people must still wear face coverings in public indoor spaces, possibly into next year, under a recently announced framework. Meanwhile, cruise ships are set to return to San Francisco on Monday after an 18-month pandemic pause.www.sfchronicle.com
