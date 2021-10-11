CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

COVID in California: Southwest pilots insist disruptions are not part of sickout

By Aidin Vaziri, Anna Buchmann, Dominic Fracassa, Rita Beamish
San Francisco Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Friday, people in San Francisco may stop wearing masks in select indoor spaces that require proof of vaccination. But in the city and most of the rest of the Bay Area, people must still wear face coverings in public indoor spaces, possibly into next year, under a recently announced framework. Meanwhile, cruise ships are set to return to San Francisco on Monday after an 18-month pandemic pause.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy