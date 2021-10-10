CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothée Chalamet reveals magical first look as young Willy Wonka: 'Suspense is terrible'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothée Chalamet dropped a perfect confectionary treat Sunday, revealing to fans the first look of himself as the young inventor and chocolate genius Willy Wonka. Chalamet posted an Instagram photo of the eccentric character from the upcoming origin story film "Wonka," directed by Paul King ("Paddington," "Paddington 2"). The musical story, co-written by King, will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures before opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.

