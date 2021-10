The 'Enlego' online English school is a digital education tool for those looking to learn English in a straight-forward manner that suits their specific needs or preferences. The platform works by having users simply register and join a free trial class where they can gain more insight into the various course specifics they would like to cover. Subscribers can then select their course package and start learning online in a one-on-one manner where their private native English-speaking tutor will join them no matter where they are based in the world.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO