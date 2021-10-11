Man charged with murder in fatal pushing of nurse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 18-year-old charged with shooting and killing his mother at their Staten Island home is due in court Friday. Adnan Pelinkovic faces charges including murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Investigators said it started when Pelinkovic got into a dispute with his parents on Oct. 9 at their home in the New Dorp section. According to the Staten Island district attorney’s criminal complaint, he allegedly told a detective “I shot at my dad” and “I did try to kill them,” CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Police said officers found Minire Pelinkovic, 51, with a severe chest injury from being shot. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The teen’s father, identified as Enver Pelinkovic, 54, was found with a cut on his chest, but he refused medical attention, according to police.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO