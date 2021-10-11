CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Man charged with murder in fatal pushing of nurse

Cover picture for the articleBAYONNE, N.J. (WLNY/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) — There are new details about the man accused of knocking a New Jersey nurse to the ground in Times Square during a theft on Friday. He has now been charged with murder. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke to the woman’s devastated family on Sunday. Oncology nurse...

