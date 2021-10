Polygon price analysis predicts an uptrend. Price is now standing on $1.46 level. Support is considerably strong at $1.044. The Polygon price analysis states that the bullish momentum has returned to the price chart as the price has been elevated up to $1.46 in the last 24-hours. The bulls have been performing quite consistently for the past few days after finding the path to recovery. Even today the trends have been extremely favorable towards the bulls and the price has improved tremendously. This is a welcoming sign for the buyers as the bullish current has been quite overpowering.

