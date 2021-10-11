CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Marcel: Tom Hardy wanted Venom sequel to be 'insane ride'

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Marcel: Tom Hardy wanted Venom sequel to be 'insane ride'. 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' screenwriter Kelly Marcel revealed that she and Tom Hardy wanted to the movie to have a fast pace to send audiences on an "insane ride".

www.suncommercial.com

ComicBook

Tom Holland Teases Rumored Spider-Man and Venom Crossover

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland has dropped a tease that is going to have Marvel fans on the edge of their collective seats, because it certainly seems as though he's letting fans know that his Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom could be meeting soon! Holland was on Instagram and posted the following to his stories regarding the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage: "Tonight's the night. Can't wait to see this. Congrats @AndySerkis @TomHary and @SonyPictures Are The Rumors True 😏" Without dropping a single SPOILER (yet), the Internet has been ablaze with that mentioned "rumor" Holland is referring to, so really he's saying everything without saying anything at all.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Venom Let There Be Carnage: Woody Harrelson Opens Up About His Role in Tom Hardy’s Film

Actor Woody Harrelson, who stars as serial killer Cletus Kasady also known as Carnage in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, feels that the character’s romance with Frances Barrison or Shriek played by Naomie Harris added extra depth to his alter ego. Woody told Screen Rant: “I just wanted to… I felt like with that first thing, even though it was only one scene, I certainly felt at the end of it, I could’ve done a much better job. Venom – Let There Be Carnage: Director Andy Serkis Opens Up About His Take on the Character of Venom, Says ‘There Is Nothing Black and White About It at All’.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Venom 2: How Tom Hardy Convinced Andy Serkis to Direct The Sequel

Andy Serkis knows his way around giving great performances via both motion capture and CG. So the idea of him directing Venom: Let There Be Carnage—the new follow-up to 2018’s Venom, which introduced Tom Hardy as both popular Marvel Comics character Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote that infests him—seems like a no-brainer on paper. After all, this is the man whose groundbreaking work as Gollum in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy showed just how far a digital character could go, even 20 years ago, in range and emotion with a human actor underneath the computerized costume. He further refined the process with his work in movies like Jackson’s King Kong (2005) where he played the title character before delivering his masterpiece as ape leader Caesar in the Planet of the Apes trilogy (2011-2017).
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Makes Silly Work of Tom Hardy’s Marvel Super-Villain

I suppose the scenes in which Eddie verbally spars with Venom are funny to a degree, but all it really is is an extreme version of The Odd Couple, where Venom physically and verbally assaults Eddie for being a wimp and loser when all Venom wants to do is eat a bunch of bad guys. A ray of hope enters Eddie’s life when a condemned-to-death serial killer, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), asks to meet with him before he’s executed, perhaps to tell his life story or reveal the locations of the bodies of victims never found. Kasady sees Eddie as a kindred spirit: abandoned and mistreated as a youth, as well as someone who has lost the love of their life—Anne for Eddie and a super-powered woman named Frances (nicknamed Shriek, played by Naomie Harris, who you’ll see return as Moneypenny next week in the James Bond tale No Time To Die).
MOVIES
KGUN 9 Tucson News

'Venom' sequel doesn't live up to original

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is as uncomfortable to watch as a stand-up comedian who is bombing, knows he's bombing yet keeps plowing through his act. Sweat drips from his brow, his jokes echo off the walls and everyone in the audience looks around awkwardly.
MOVIES
flickprime.com

‘Venom 2’ director Andy Serkis says Tom Hardy ‘had his own methodology’ to create ‘Venom’

Venom 2 launched within the theatres earlier this month after a number of delays. The film opened to optimistic critiques with critics hailing the sequel higher than the 2018 film Venom. Andy Serkis, the director of the film opened up about his expertise on working with Tom Hardy. Serkis mentioned that Hardy had his personal methodology whereas creating Venom: Let there be Carnage and that he went together with the actor’s course of as a substitute of including his personal signature filmmaking methods.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Tom Holland Cheekily Congratulates Tom Hardy on Venom 2 Amidst Crossover Rumors

From the moment the black symbiote once bonded to Peter Parker attached itself to Eddie Brock, Spider-Man and Venom have had a unique connection in the Marvel Comics universe. While the two characters previously crossed paths on the big screen in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, the origin story for Tom Hardy’s Venom wasn’t tied to the Web-Slinger whatsoever. Nevertheless, current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has congratulated Hardy for the release of Venom 2, a.k.a. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, amidst the rumors that these versions of Spidey and Venom might be crossing over.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Hardy’s Kids: Everything To Know About The ‘Venom’ Star’s 3 Children

Tom Hardy is dad to three children with wife Charlotte Riley and ex-girlfriend Rachael Speed. Learn about the ‘Venom’ actor’s kids. Tom Hardy is an English actor and producer best known for his roles in Peaky Blinders, Venom, and more. What might not be common knowledge is the fact that the notoriously private star, 44, is also a father to three children. He shares his oldest child Louis Thomas Hardy, 13, with ex Rachael Speed, and two young children — whose names and genders he has never publicly confirmed! — with wife Charlotte Riley.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Venom: Let There Be Carnage review: Sometimes the sequel is WAY better

As origin stories go, the original Venom film was fine. The Spider-Man-adjacent Marvel supervillain spin-off introduced major names you need to remember, had a healthy mix of action with comedy and ended on a high note. The one thing we didn't get from that film was a solidified identity for our antihero, so while some were excited to see a sequel with an even bigger, badder villain to fight, I was most excited to see Venom actually become the lethal protector comics fans know and love.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage': Is the Tom Hardy Sony/Marvel Sequel Streaming or In Theaters?

After many, many release date delays and re-shuffles, the universe has decided there can, officially, be carnage. Venom: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, following up on Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the head-chomping alien he shares a body with after their origin story in 2018's Venom. This time around, Andy Serkis is in the director's chair, and Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady has been unleashed with a brand new wig and the homicidal symbiote known as Carnage inside of him. The hype, as they say, is real, but thanks to the extremely confusing, notably un-chill times we're living in, it can get a little confusing as to how exactly we're supposed to watch 2021's biggest new releases.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

How Tom Hardy’s Venom Finally Made the Character a Superhero

For decades, Marvel has been confused about what to do with Venom. While one of their more marketable characters, the company has never been sure what his deal is. Is he a villain, blinded by his own failures and driven mad? Is he a self-described hero, trying to use his status to justify his endless bloodlust? Is he the hulking agent of a corrupt Avengers, existing as a monstrous alien costume controlling a pathetic criminal too desperate for relevance? Is he a handicapped war hero trying to live up to Spider-Man’s example by using the violent symbiote as a weapon against evil? A mafioso? A space knight? A knock off of John Carpenter’s The Thing?
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Venom” Sequel Scores $11.6M In Previews

Sony and Marvel’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” pulled in approximately $11.6 million from Thursday preview screenings in the United States. That gives the Andy Serkis-directed film the second-highest grossing Thursday preview box-office haul of the pandemic, behind only “Black Widow” with $13.2 million. The number is also higher than...
MOVIES
