CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Car bomb kills four in Syria’s Afrin, medical source says

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

BEIRUT (Reuters) – At least four people were killed when a car bomb exploded in the Syrian city of Afrin on Monday, a medical source said, the latest such attack in the northwestern region that is controlled by Turkey and Syrian rebels it supports. The blast wounded another six people,...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban say

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast outside a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said. It was the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Six killed in Aden car bombing targeting officials, minister says

ADEN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A car bomb targeting the governor's convoy shook Yemen's southern port city of Aden on Sunday killing at least six people and wounding seven, the information minister said on Twitter. Governor Ahmed Lamlas and agriculture minister Salem al-Suqatri, both members of a southern separatist group,...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Car bomb in Yemen targets officials, kills four others

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen says four people have been killed by a car bomb in the port city of Aden, while two senior officials that were targeted have survived. Sunday’s explosion targeted the convoy carrying Agriculture Minister Salem al-Socotrai and Aden’s Gov. Ahmed Lamlas. At least five others passing by were wounded. Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed called the explosion a “terrorist attack” and ordered an investigation. Aden has been the seat of the internationally recognized government since the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took over the capital, Sanaa, triggering Yemen’s civil war. Aden has been rocked by several explosions in past years, blamed on al-Qaida and Islamic State militants.
MIDDLE EAST
KEYT

Car bomb in market of opposition-held Syrian town kills 4

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers and a war monitor are reporting that at least four people were killed when a car bomb exploded in a market in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed fighters. The rescuers known as the Syrian Civil Defense said the death toll from Monday’s bombing in Afrin is likely to rise. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at six, including suspected opposition fighters. Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018, expelling local Kurdish fighters and displacing many Kurds. The town has since been targeted by explosions, most of which go unclaimed.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian Kurdish#Turkey#Car Bomb#Military Operation#Reuters#Turkish#Pkk
KEYT

UN says 1 peacekeeper killed, 4 injured in Mali bomb attack

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says a U.N. convoy in Mali’s northern Kidal region was attacked by improvised explosive devices which killed one peacekeeper from Egypt and seriously injured four others. It says the attack on the convoy from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali took place near Tessalit. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Malian authorities “to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.” Mali has been trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012.
PUBLIC SAFETY
101 WIXX

Explainer-How Hezbollah widens Iran’s Middle East reach

(Reuters) – The Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah has worked hand in glove with Iran across the Middle East since it was established in 1982. Here’s what you need to know about one of the most important relationships in the Middle East today:. WHAT IS HEZBOLLAH?. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards founded the...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Middle East
BBC

Newbury dad lied to Taliban to rescue his family from Kabul

A father has described how he lied to Taliban guards to get into Afghanistan to rescue his family and saw British passports destroyed at Kabul Airport. Mansoor Khan arrived in the UK 10 years ago and has a British passport. But his wife and one-year-old daughter lived in Kabul until...
WORLD
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
MILITARY
AFP

Anti-missile defences tested to protect 'sensitive' sites: Iran

The Iranian military said Wednesday it had successfully tested anti-missile defences for "sensitive" sites during war games in central Iran, after Israeli and US warnings over its nuclear programme. "The country's air defences are perfectly prepared to protect sensitive and vital installations through a multi-layered defence system," said General Amir-Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya airbase at Semnan, quoted by Fars news agency. The exercises, which began on Tuesday, combined the army's "Majid" defence system with the "Dezful" system of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps to destroy incoming cruise missiles. Iran's central region is home to the Natanz enrichment plant and other nuclear sites.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy