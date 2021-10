A Patterson man convicted on several drug charges has made his stay behind bars a little bit longer. According to a Facebook post from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Anthony Variet, who is already a resident at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, allegedly decided it was a good idea to bring more contraband into the jail with the help of a female friend on the outside and a corrections deputy.

SAINT MARY PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO