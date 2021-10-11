Data-Rigging Allegations Against IMF Chief Fall Short, Says French Source
By Reuters
US News and World Report
5 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) - Data-rigging allegations against International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva fall short of directly implicating her, a French Finance Ministry source said on Monday ahead of a board meeting to decide her fate. Claims that she pressured World Bank staff to change data to boost China's "Doing Business"...
The World Bank, a behemoth of an organization that provides tens of billions of dollars in aid to mostly developing countries, is in the middle of one of its biggest scandals since being founded in 1944.
The crux of the crisis relates to its Doing Business Index, which ranks the ease of opening and operating companies in 190 countries. In September 2021, an investigation alleged that senior leadership at the bank manipulated the index’s data in response to pressure from China and Saudi Arabia.
The scandal has already caused the bank to suspend publication of the index and prompted calls for...
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said she did not expect a data-rigging scandal involving her former employer, the World Bank, to hamper decades of close collaboration between the two institutions. Georgieva, who was cleared of wrongdoing in the matter by the IMF’s...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund takes data integrity "incredibly seriously" and has a robust system to ensure the credibility of its data and forecasts, but is always looking for ways to improve, its chief economist, Gita Gopinath, said on Tuesday. Gopinath referenced the IMF executive board's expression of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund expressed “full confidence” in its managing director Tuesday in response to allegations that while she was a World Bank official, she and others pressured staffers to change business rankings in an effort to placate China. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Monday expressed its full confidence in Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after reviewing allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China. But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen put Georgieva on notice that she would closely monitor the IMF's...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund said late Friday that it is seeking more “clarifying details” in its investigation into allegations that the head of the IMF pressured staff at the World Bank to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate that country.
The U.S. Treasury Department is reportedly mulling the possibility of requesting International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva to step down from her position over an alleged ethics scandal that claimed she pressured World Bank staff when she was chief executive to adjust China’s ranking in the “Doing Business 2018” report.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund has met with her agency’s executive board. The board is conducting an investigation into alleged data-rigging at the World Bank, the sister global lender where IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was formerly was a top executive. The IMF is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. The IMF board heard from Georgieva, who has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. She served as chief executive officer of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019, before taking the helm of the IMF in October of 2019.
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board will intensify its probe of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva this week by separately interviewing her and investigators who said she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China, people with knowledge of the meetings said. The board...
Global finance officials gathered in Washington on Wednesday were focused on finding a way to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks that are driving prices higher and threatening to derail the economic recovery. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the lag in vaccination rates to contain the pandemic in developing nations is contributing to the supply constraints, and "as long as it widens, this risk of interruptions in global supply chains is going to be higher."
WASHINGTON - The U.S. government announced Friday it will provide more than $20 million to nearly 700,000 asylum seeks, refugees and vulnerable migrants in Central America and Mexico. The additional funding, provided through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM), will "help meet urgent humanitarian needs,"...
Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Biden's foreign policy "fails to understand" the "harsh reality" of good versus evil, warning, in an interview with Fox News, that without considering the "ramifications" of his administration's actions around the globe, "America will be diminished." Fox News spoke with the former...
New data out Friday showed $590 million in ransomware-related payments were reported to US authorities in the first half of 2021 alone, setting a pace to beat totals for the whole previous decade as cyber-extortion booms.
The figure is also 42 percent higher than the amount divulged by financial institutions for all of 2020, the US Treasury report said, and there are strong indicators the true cost could be in the billions.
"If current trends continue, (reports) filed in 2021 are projected to have a higher ransomware-related transaction value than... filed in the previous 10 years combined," said Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
The heists involve breaking into a company or institution's network to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the digital key to unlock it.
While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
The United States will reopen its land and air borders on November 8 to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending a more than 18-month ban on travel from much of the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties. International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief Willie Walsh said that "for the millions who have been locked out of the US for up to 18 months it is great news that the US will welcome fully vaccinated foreign travellers."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that Poland s European Union partners need to step away from confrontation and instead talk to the government in Warsaw to seek solutions to the difficulties in their relationship.Last week, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those of the 27-nation EU, which Poland joined in 2004. The ruling further escalated lingering tensions over democratic standards between the country’s right-wing nationalist government and Brussels institutions. Asked during a visit to Brussels whether Europe should quickly take tougher action, Merkel said EU members “have the obligation always to try to find...
Massive agricultural subsidies, especially those used in rich countries, continue to distort global trade and create unfair competition for farmers in poor countries, WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said Friday. The WTO chief worried about the impact on poor countries.
Myanmar's junta chief will be excluded from an upcoming ASEAN summit, the group said Saturday, a rare rebuke as concerns rise over the military government's commitment to defusing a bloody crisis. Richard Horsey, Myanmar adviser to Crisis Group, predicted the "non-political" representative would be someone below the level of minister or deputy minister.
Lord Frost has warned a “big gap” remains between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, insisting Brussels must make a “significant” concession over the vexed issue of governance if there is to be a deal.It comes after the bloc offered a package of major compromises aimed at cutting red tape and easing the transit of goods between Great Britain to Northern Ireland following months of disruption.However, Lord Frost made clear on Friday that the proposals as they stand are unacceptable – insisting the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in resolving trade disputes is...
Comments / 0