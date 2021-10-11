CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

UTM leaves Racers in starting gate

Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTIN, Tenn. — Murray State started slow in its Ohio Valley Conference football opener on a day the opponent did the opposite. Homestanding UT Martin flew to a big early lead and was able to cruise to an easy 48-24 win Saturday afternoon at Hardy Graham Stadium as they basically left the Racers in the starting gate. The Skyhawks led 34-3 at halftime in a first half where they accumulated 321 yards total offense, while the Racers were unable to crack the 100 mark.

