Ricks: Price Controls Would Mean Cuts at Lilly
INDIANAPOLIS - As Congress considers a proposal to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) Chief Executive Officer Dave Ricks is warning the move would have a devastating impact on the pharmaceutical industry. “A cut like is being proposed would have about a 40% reduction in our U.S. revenues,” said Ricks, who adds that would mean deep cuts in research and development spending and fewer jobs in Indiana. “There is no way we could just absorb that. We would have to make significant changes to our operations.”www.insideindianabusiness.com
