Ricks: Price Controls Would Mean Cuts at Lilly

By Gerry Dick
Inside Indiana Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS - As Congress considers a proposal to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) Chief Executive Officer Dave Ricks is warning the move would have a devastating impact on the pharmaceutical industry. “A cut like is being proposed would have about a 40% reduction in our U.S. revenues,” said Ricks, who adds that would mean deep cuts in research and development spending and fewer jobs in Indiana. “There is no way we could just absorb that. We would have to make significant changes to our operations.”

#Price Controls#Lly#Drug Prices#Medicare#Eli Lilly And#Inside Indiana Business
AL.com

Medicare Choice: 2022 guide to Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans

Welcome to our Medicare Choice guide. We offer features Medicare’s guide does not. For instance, you can filter Medicare Advantage plans according to Medicare’s quality ratings, according to their likely cost to you, and according to the plan’s monthly premiums. If you want to see only the highest-rated plans with the lowest cost, we’ll help you do that.
HEALTH
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

A new problem for Democrats: Americans suddenly want smaller government after all

Inconvenient but true: Americans want government to do less. Not more. Democrats cannot afford to just hand-wave this problem away. In the first few months of the Biden administration, fawning media coverage declared that the president had inspired a new “paradigm” or “consensus” for robust, active government, harking back to the New Deal or Great Society. Or at least maybe the pre-Reagan era.
U.S. POLITICS

