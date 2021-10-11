CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Must See Charts For The Rest Of This Year – Mike Swanson

By Michael Swanson
wallstreetwindow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are three charts that sum up what is happening in the US stock market now. The first one is the ETF for the Russell 2000 small cap index, IWM. The IWM ETF made a peak this year way back in March and has been going sideways ever since. While the Nasdaq and S&P 500 made minor new highs around Labor Day, the Russell 2000 remained range bound. This has caused its long-term 200-day Bollinger Band indicators to now come close together. The width indicator on the bottom of the charts is falling down towards the 10 point.

