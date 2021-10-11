Visalia Unified announced its plans to add COVID-19 vaccinations to its high school vaccine requirements list in July 2022.

You can add another vaccine shot to then list of ones your children have to take to attend school. VUD announced last week that starting in July next year you must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend school. If you choose not to vaccinate your child then you can put them in homeschool. After the 2020 year I’m sure most of the parents now how that’s going to go. For some children it was great for others they struggled. Only time will tell if this will help against the spread of Covid.