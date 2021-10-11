CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State football kicker Chris Dunn has put Clemson game, death threats behind him

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — Christopher Dunn met with Dave Doeren less than 24 hours after the worst night of his college football career. It had been hard for him to celebrate with his N.C. State teammates after a 27-21 double-overtime home win over Clemson on Sept. 25, not only because he had missed three field goals in one game for the first time in his life — including a 39-yard attempt that would've won the game at the end of regulation — but because of the aggressive hatred that was directed his way.

