Why is it so expensive to rent a house or apartment in Bakersfield?

Its been said for years that Bakersfield is a cheap place to live. That the only reason to live in Bakersfield is because its a cheap place to live. But lately its become more and more expensive. The development of market-rate apartments has picked up. But its not enough. We have more people moving in to Kern county than ever before. Mostly because LA sucks to live in and if someone can work remotely they will. You don’t have the traffic LA has or the rent cost. You also have ample parking and parks to take your kids. But that might not last for long as all the houses and apartments are being purchased by those from LA and the Bay.