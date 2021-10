The Art Institute of Chicago (AIC), one of the world’s top art museums, had 122 volunteer ‘docents’. They served as guides to the museum’s 300,000 works. They have two weekly training sessions for 18 months, and ‘five years of continual research and writing to meet the criteria of 13 museum content areas’. Most of the docents are middle-class retired women, generally white. Fifteen years is their average term of service.