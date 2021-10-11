CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Chevron commits to net zero emissions by 2050

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Chevron Corp on Monday set a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its operations to net zero by 2050. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

UAE launches plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates on Thursday announced a plan for net-zero emissions by 2050, and would oversee 600 billion dirhams ($163 billion) in investment in renewable energy. This makes it the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to launch a concrete initiative to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Shipping Industry Outlines Roadmap to Achieve Net Zero CO2 Emissions by 2050

A shipping industry trade group representing over 80% of the world’s merchant fleet has proposed a bold new plan to help the industry achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050, doubling the ambition of the International Maritime Organization’s target. The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) submitted plans to the industry’s...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

World’s largest miners pledge net zero carbon emissions by 2050

The world’s top miners on Tuesday committed to a goal of net zero direct and indirect carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) said. “ICMM members’ collective commitment to net zero scope one (direct) and two (indirect) greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Reuters#Chevron Corp
FOX59

Shipping industry group aims for net-zero emissions by 2050

BERLIN (AP) — A major shipping industry group said Tuesday that its members will aim for “net-zero” carbon emissions by 2050, following a commitment to the same goal by the world’s airline industry a day earlier. The current target set by the International Maritime Organization, a United Nations body, is to reduce emissions from international […]
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Aerospace manufacturers commit to net-zero CO2 by 2050

The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas footprint following an IATA resolution approved earlier in the day. The trade association representing more than 320 manufacturers and suppliers in the aviation, aerospace and defence industries, says on 4 October it will work to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Street.Com

McDonald's Aims to Reach Net Zero Emissions by 2050

McDonald's set a new target to cut global greenhouse gas emissions: net zero by 2050. Fast food giant McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Report on Monday set a new target to cut global greenhouse gas emissions: net zero by 2050. In a statement, the Chicago company said it...
FOOD & DRINKS
94.3 Jack FM

McDonald’s targets net zero emissions by 2050, from meat to energy

NEW YORK (Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp on Monday set a new target to cut global greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, from the beef in its burgers to the light bulbs in its restaurants. The burger chain also said it was working with the nonprofit Science Based Targets...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Travel Weekly

Aviation sector targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The global air transport industry has adopted a long-term climate goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Air Transport Action Group said the world’s airlines, airports, air traffic management and the makers of aircraft and engines are committed “to reduce CO2 emissions in support of the Paris Agreement 1.5ºC goal”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Futurity

Plastic with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions is possible

Researchers have demonstrated it is possible to economically produce plastics that have a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions balance over their entire life cycle. And they may cost less, too. Since the early 1950s, plastics have found their way into almost every area of modern life. Between 1964 and 2014, plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Jack FM

Rio Tinto cuts 2021 iron ore shipments forecast on labour squeeze

(Reuters) – Rio Tinto on Friday reduced its 2021 iron ore shipments forecast, as a tighter labour market in Western Australia delayed the completion of a new greenfield mine at Gudai-Darri. The miner now expects 2021 Pilbara iron ore shipments between 320 million tonnes (mt) and 325 mt, down from...
RIO, WI
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
CBS LA

Gas Prices Continue To Rise, Highest Since 2012

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.3 cents to $4.464, the highest in nearly a decade.  “The last time that prices were this high, it was in response to a shortage of summer blend gasoline and the governor (Jerry Brown) stepped in to allow early sales of winter blend to alleviate the crisis,” said Automobile Club of Southern California spokesperson Jeffrey Spring.  “This year, there is not a shortage crisis, and the high prices are due to a combination of higher oil prices, inflationary pressures which add to higher overhead costs for gas...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
94.3 Jack FM

Eyeing higher inflation and volatility, investors turn more selective – fund managers

(Reuters) – Global investors are looking harder for pockets of opportunity and becoming more selective in their fixed income and equity allocations, some fund managers told Reuters, anticipating volatility spurred by quicker inflation and uncertainty around central bank policy. “There are a lot of moving parts globally and within the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy