Chevron commits to net zero emissions by 2050

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.3 cents to $4.464, the highest in nearly a decade. “The last time that prices were this high, it was in response to a shortage of summer blend gasoline and the governor (Jerry Brown) stepped in to allow early sales of winter blend to alleviate the crisis,” said Automobile Club of Southern California spokesperson Jeffrey Spring. “This year, there is not a shortage crisis, and the high prices are due to a combination of higher oil prices, inflationary pressures which add to higher overhead costs for gas...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO