Blue Note Stars Julian Lage, Charles Lloyd To Perform At 2021 London Jazz Festival

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Note Records stars including Julian Lage and Charles Lloyd are set to perform at this year’s EFG London Jazz Festival at a variety of venues during November 2021. Considered as one of the most prodigious guitarists of his generation, the New York-based musician Julian Lage returns to EFG London Jazz Festival to play at the Cadogan Hall on November 12.

www.udiscovermusic.com

Related
mercyhurst.edu

Roche Series presents free performance by jazz pianist George Burton

The Roche Guest Artist Series at Mercyhurst University continues Monday, Oct. 11, with a performance by jazz pianist George Burton at 8 p.m. in Walker Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public, thanks to the generosity of the Terry and Margaret M. Roche Family, and will also be livestreamed.
ERIE, PA
Denver Post

Jazz: Julian Lage, Pat Metheny, new Ray Charles collection and more

The Colorado jazz scene in October 2021 is shaping up to be similar to that of, well, October 2019. First, if you’re seeking a state-of-the-art guitar genius in a live setting, Julian Lage is scheduled to play Boulder’s Fox Theatre on Oct. 3. Lage, who’s as expressive as any guitarist in jazz as of late, shows off his enviable chops on this year’s “Squint” album, for the Blue Note label. His technique is often stunning, but what sets him apart is a thoughtful approach that never leads the listener down a path of substance-free virtuosity. Tickets can be found at axs.com/events.
MUSIC
kuvo.org

Norman Provizer’s Jazz Notes

Earlier this month, I had a chance to catch Spike Lee’s 1992 film on Malcolm X on television, and to do so remained a powerful experience. But there was something else that caught my eye this time around. During a scene capturing a concert by the Lionel Hampton Orchestra in the film, the role of a member of Hamp’ sax section is played by the Denver-raised tenor saxophonist Javon Jackson. Javon is a hard-nosed player who kicked off his national career moving from the non-stage stage at El Chapultepec to Boston’s Berklee College of Music the band to led by trumpeter Freddie Hubbard, drummers Art Blakey and Elvin Jones, pianist Cedar Walton, and bassist Charlie Haden. And he can do the Blue Note sound as well as funk it up.
DENVER, CO
londonjazznews.com

Newcastle Festival of Jazz and Improvised Music 2021

(October 1-3 2021 – Festival Round-Up by Peter Slavid) A weekend – and more – of top quality music with an attentive listening audience is a joy at the best of times. In these circumstances, for most people the first jazz festival for almost two years, it was a special pleasure.
MUSIC
jazztimes.com

Arturo O’Farrill / Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble: …Dreaming in Lions… (Blue Note)

Arturo O’Farrill scales down his instrumentation, although not his ambition, with the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble, a dectet including his sons, trumpeter Adam O’Farrill and drummer Zack O’Farrill. For …Dreaming in Lions…, the agile group offers two multi-part suites created in collaboration with the Malpaso Dance Company, a Havana-based dance troupe with whom the pianist has performed.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

DJANGO FESTIVAL ALLSTARS ‘JOY TOUR,’ at Birdland Jazz Club

There’s nothing like The Django Festival Allstars to bring pure JOY to an audience, and it’s exactly what we need now having been through a difficult year and a half. Their music reaches right into your heart and brings ‘smiles’ a mile long, as the music is ‘happy’, infectious, and full of love. “HOT GYPSY JAZZ” and The Django Reinhardt NY Festival is the place to be.
MUSIC
jazztimes.com

Photos: 2021 Montclair Jazz Festival

This year's edition took a more downtown direction than usual (literally), featuring Christian McBride, Billy Hart, Rudresh Mahanthappa, Emmet Cohen, and many more. Like most live music events, the Montclair Jazz Festival was forced to do things a little differently this year. Normally, this free outdoor fest in Montclair, New Jersey—produced by Jazz House Kids, a community education program run by Melissa Walker and her husband Christian McBride—would be held in a local park in mid-August. For 2021, it was moved to September and two stages on the streets of downtown Montclair, as the culmination of a summer-long concert series at various locations around town featuring such artists as Dave Stryker, Lauren Sevian, and Ingrid Jensen. Performers for this one-day grand finale, named the Downtown Jamboree, included Billy Hart, Alicia Olatuja, Emmet Cohen, Rudresh Mahanthappa, Camille Thurman, brothers Zaccai and Luques Curtis, the Baylor Project, the Jazz House Collective led by Nathan Eklund, and of course Mr. McBride himself with an all-star band featuring Mike Stern and Chris Potter.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
ctexaminer.com

Jazz Singer Judy Wexler to Perform at the Side Door on Saturday

The genesis for jazz singer Judy Wexler’s sixth and latest album, “Back to the Garden,” goes back to 2010, when she hosted a show in Los Angeles featuring a selection of hits from the 1960s. Although she called the performance “Talking to my Generation,” the title wasn’t quite accurate. “I’m...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Blues#Blue Note Records#Efg London Jazz Festival#The Grateful Dead
Parnon

Jazz One Ensemble Hosts Performance at Smith Recital Hall

Marshall’s Jazz One ensemble big band performed Monday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Smith Recital Hall. The Jazz One ensemble is one of two full big bands in the jazz studies program. It is directed by Jeff Wolfe, who teaches courses in jazz studies and applied...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Best Thelonious Monk Pieces: 20 Jazz Classics

Born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Thelonious Monk is undoubtedly one of the most important – and controversial – figures in the history of jazz. Although he was a trailblazer who pioneered a uniquely percussive approach to the piano and developed a peculiar musical language that some found difficult to understand, his greatest achievement was writing over 70 memorable songs, several of which became jazz standards.
MUSIC
hope.edu

Multi-Grammy Winning Jazz Legend Paquito D’Rivera to Perform Oct. 29

The Hope College Great Performance Series will feature the Paquito D’Rivera Quintet on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts. While the term “legend” can get tossed around, it clearly belongs to Paquito D’Rivera. The winner of 14...
HOLLAND, MI
theweekendjaunts.com

Cuban Pianist Harold López-Nussa at the Blue Note Jazz Club

Exciting concert news! Cuban pianist Harold López-Nussa, one of the most prominent rising stars in Latin jazz, is coming from Havana to perform at Blue Note Jazz Club, as part of Blue Note’s 40th anniversary celebrations. From November 8th to the 10th, Harold López-Nussa is set play a total of six concerts, marking his first New York shows in nearly five years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
SDSU Collegian

Jazz quintet to perform downtown

The University Programs Council (UPC) is hosting a concert featuring the Joel Shotwell Quintet Wed., Oct. 13. The concert will be at Cottonwood Coffee in downtown Brookings. The performance will be at 7 p.m. at Cottonwood. It is free and open to all, but the jam session at the end of the concert is for students only.
BROOKINGS, SD
downtownfrederick.org

Frederick Jazz Festival

In its 4th year, the Frederick Jazz Festival is the premier, live jazz event in Frederick, MD featuring professional and Grammy-winning artists from the DMV. In addition to Terence Blanchard, the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, this year’s lineup includes internationally recognized female vocalist Tracy Hamlin, contemporary pianist, composer, and producer Anthony Walker & Friends, featured soloist and drummer (ret.) with the U.S. Army Blues Big Band and recording artist Steve Fidyk Philly Fliers, and, on trumpet, award winning arranger and music educator Mike Kamuf Little Big Band.
FREDERICK, MD
NJ.com

Con Vivo is jazzing it up as it gets back into live performances

Con Vivo Music is getting back into live music with Rhapsody in Brew on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at Departed Soles Brewery. The concert will feature classical music by George Gershwin -- the jazz-infused “Rhapsody in Blue” --alongside pieces by composers such as Judd Greenstein, Alexandra Gardner, and Michael Salvatore Grebla.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

Baker Street Trio to Perform at NJ Jazz Society October Virtual Social

The future of jazz will be on display Thursday, October 21, when the Baker Street Trio performs at the New Jersey Jazz Society’s Virtual Social. Members of the trio are: Ben Collins-Siegel and drummer Ben Schwartz of Maplewood and bassist Ryoma Takenaga of New Providence. Collins-Siegel and Schwartz are students at Newark Academy in Livingston; Takenaga attends the Academy for Information Technology in Scotch Plains. They started playing together at Montclair’s Jazz House Kids program and formed the trio in the fall of 2020. On September 25, they played at one of street stages at the Montclair Jazz Festival’s Grand Finale, and on Friday, October 22, they will be the opening act for guitarists Bernie Williams and Gil Parris at Maplewood’s The Woodland.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Best Life

Paul McCartney Just Revealed Why The Beatles Really Broke Up

The Beatles are one of the most influential and enduring bands of all time, yet they were only together for eight years. In 1970, the Beatles officially broke up, and the band never got back together. Over the years, John Lennon's wife Yoko Ono has often been blamed for the breakup, as well as Paul McCartney. But, in a new interview, McCartney clarified that Lennon was the one who initially left the band—something Lennon himself also shared when he was alive.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Four Reasons Danny Gatton Remains a Guitar Legend

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1945, Daniel Wood Gatton Jr. began playing guitar at age nine, inspired by players like Les Paul and Hank Garland. Bringing dazzling virtuoso technique to down-home styles, Gatton distilled blues, rockabilly and country into a twanging brew he called “redneck jazz.”. Here are four reasons...
MUSIC

