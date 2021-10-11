CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sad Day in the ‘Neighborhood,’ Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice,’ ‘NCIS’ in Alaska, Pride Rules, Because ‘We’re Here’

Cover picture for the articleAn emotional episode of CBS’ The Neighborhood shows the neighbors rallying around Gemma after a miscarriage. Superstars from Broadway, Nashville and beyond join NBC’s The Voice as mentors for the Battle Rounds. Gibbs is on the road again in NCIS, taking McGee to Alaska to get to the bottom of the serial-killer conspiracy. HBO’s jubilant reality series We’re Here returns with its drag troops preaching love and acceptance to small-town America. PBS’ Independent Lens opens its fall season with a documentary about the crusade to drop homosexuality from the official list of mental illnesses.

