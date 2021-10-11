Sad Day in the ‘Neighborhood,’ Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice,’ ‘NCIS’ in Alaska, Pride Rules, Because ‘We’re Here’

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO