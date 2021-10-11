COLUMN: School meals are a great choice for our children and our community

We all want what is best for our children, especially when it comes to their health. When parents everywhere are working diligently on various childcare responsibilities, it may feel like the work is non-stop and it is a challenge to fit everything into a busy day. Meals are no exception. Children are growing, active, and have smaller stomachs than adults, which means that they need to eat at least three meals and several snacks every day to keep up their energy and stay healthy. While keeping up with this can be hard for parents, there is one major solution that can help on school days: school breakfast and school lunch. This week is National School Lunch Week, the purpose of which is to increase awareness and participation in the school meals program, particularly school lunch. In this column, I will describe some reasons why your children should eat school meals rather than pack lunch from home.