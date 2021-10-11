Why FTX’s upcoming marketplace is avoiding NFTs that offer royalties

Leading crypto derivatives exchange FTX tweets about plans to support famous Solana NFT projects, such as Degen Ape Academy, Aurory, Thugbirdz, and Solana Monkey Business. FTX recently announced via a cryptic tweet, that it is now supporting an array of Solana NFT projects on its cross-chain NFT marketplace, including Degen Ape Academy, a collection of different cartoon apes, and the newly released Galactic Geckos. FTX announced the new NFT exchange earlier this year, called SOLSEA. FTX is choosing to support NFT projects based on market cap, floor price, and volume. Support for Opensea NFT collections such as Art Blocks and Bored Yacht Ape Club are also expected to be supported soon. The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of over 10000 ape avatars, hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, built on top of the ERC-721 Token Standard.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO