Commodities & Future

Why FTX’s upcoming marketplace is avoiding NFTs that offer royalties

By Tim Copeland
theblockcrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan JPEGs be securities? FTX certainly thinks so. FTX.US president Brett Harrison explains that tokens that offer royalties start to look like securities. As it gears up to launch its Solana-focused NFT marketplace, crypto exchange FTX has announced it will steer clear of projects that offer royalties. A newly published...

www.theblockcrypto.com

decrypt.co

Solana NFT Projects Cancel Holder Royalties After FTX US Launch

FTX US launched an NFT marketplace this week, and said it wouldn’t list NFTs that pay secondary market royalties to their holders. Several projects have canceled their royalty rewards programs so far to the ire of many holders. Solana’s NFT ecosystem has accelerated quickly over the last couple months, generating...
MARKETS
investing.com

Coinbase to Launch a Marketplace for NFTs

Investing.com — Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN ) announced Tuesday it is planning to launch Coinbase NFT, a peer-to-peer marketplace for minting, purchasing, showcasing, and discovering NFTs. Coinbase said its marketplace will make NFT's (or non-fungible tokens) more accessible through its user-friendly interface that will also include social features.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Announces Marketplace for NFTs, Encourages Users to Join Waitlist

With the exchange’s large customer base, Coinbase NFT can be positioned as a competitor for established marketplaces like OpenSea. Crypto exchange platform Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has revealed its plans to launch a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – Coinbase NFT. The company announced the upcoming NFTs marketplace on The Coinbase Blog on the 12th of October. According to the announcement, users can sign up to join the waitlist to enjoy early access to the new feature.
MARKETS
#Ftx#Royalties#Financial Advice#Marketplaces#Nft#Faq#Opensea
cryptopotato.com

FTX Launches Solana NFT Marketplace in the United States

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX has launched its non-fungible token marketplace for U.S. based clients. The Solana NFT Marketplace has been officially launched, according to an Oct. 12 tweet from the FTX exchange. Any NFT pieces or collections on the new platform must be on the Solana blockchain; however, there are also plans to support Ethereum-based tokens, which are the industry standard.
MARKETS
invezz.com

FTX US rolls out a marketplace to mint and trade Solana-based NFTs

Titled FTX NFT, the marketplace allows the minting, holding, authenticating, and trading of NFTs. Per FTX US’ President, this platform seeks to meet the needs of NFT creators and collectors. FTX NFT will initially support Solana-based NFTs, but FTX US seeks to add support for Ethereum-based NFTs. West Realm Shires...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
albuquerqueexpress.com

Electric Royalties to Attend Upcoming Mines and Money 5@5 Event and Retains Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it will also be presenting at the Mines and Money '5@5' on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Mines and Money '5@5' connects the global mining investment community with virtual networking events held every Thursday.
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

FTX marketplace to support famous Solana NFT projects

Leading crypto derivatives exchange FTX tweets about plans to support famous Solana NFT projects, such as Degen Ape Academy, Aurory, Thugbirdz, and Solana Monkey Business. FTX recently announced via a cryptic tweet, that it is now supporting an array of Solana NFT projects on its cross-chain NFT marketplace, including Degen Ape Academy, a collection of different cartoon apes, and the newly released Galactic Geckos. FTX announced the new NFT exchange earlier this year, called SOLSEA. FTX is choosing to support NFT projects based on market cap, floor price, and volume. Support for Opensea NFT collections such as Art Blocks and Bored Yacht Ape Club are also expected to be supported soon. The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of over 10000 ape avatars, hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, built on top of the ERC-721 Token Standard.
ECONOMY
theblockcrypto.com

OpenSea delists DAO Turtles project citing financialization concerns

Trading in the pixelated turtles was disabled last week with OpenSea claiming the project had broken its rules. Over $2 million in the NFTs had changed hands prior to the ban. OpenSea, the online marketplace for NFT trading, has suspended trading in a pixelated turtle project claiming it broke rules related to carrying out financial activities.
PETS
theblockcrypto.com

Coinbase announces NFT waitlist, following lead of rivals Binance and FTX

The crypto exchange announced Tuesday the release of its waitlist for Coinbase NFT. To start, it will offer users the ability to mint, purchase, and showcase their NFTs. Coinbase is breaking into the market for non-fungible tokens, announcing Tuesday the waitlist for access to Coinbase NFT — making it the latest crypto firm to dive into the speculative frenzy.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Binance launches $1 billion growth fund for Binance Smart Chain

Crypto exchange operator Binance announced Tuesday that it has launched a $1 billion fund for growing the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem. The massive fund is divided into four categories: Talent development, liquidity incentive program, builder program, and investment and incubation program. The talent development program is worth $100 million...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Babylons Marketplace Announces First Marketplace INO with POCO NFTs Game

Babylons, the pioneering blockchain aggregator and one of the largest NFT marketplace on BSC, announced their first official marketplace “Initial NFT Offering” (INO) on Wednesday in collaboration with Poco, the highly-anticipated cross-chain NFTs based Play-to-Earn game on both Polygon and BSC. Moreover, Babylons team confirmed next INO events will be...
TECHNOLOGY
theblockcrypto.com

Republic is offering 'security NFTs' for fans who want to invest in songs and albums

Investment platform Republic is using “Security NFTs” to represent the investments fans make in artists’ songs and albums. Republic is using the decentralized peer-to-peer loan platform Opulous in its ecosystem. Investment platform Republic is now offering what it calls “Security NFTs,” aimed at giving music fans the opportunity to share...
MUSIC
Street.Com

Investment Platform Republic Debuts Music Royalty NFTs

Investing in music royalties has arrived on the blockchain. Republic, an investment platform that’s facilitated over $500 million in VC funding since 2016, will be offering music royalty NFTs through Republic Music. The first offerings will be security NFTs connected to rapper Lil Pump and DJ and producer KSHMR with a minimum investment of $100. Subscribe for full article.
MUSIC
CoinTelegraph

Bank of America offers bullish outlook for DeFi and NFTs

The Bank of America Corporation (BoA) has published a research report offering a bullish outlook for the long-term prospects of cryptocurrency. The report, published on Monday by BoA subsidiary, BofA Securities, offers a nuanced appraisal of the digital asset sector that highlights innovation taking place within the decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible token (NFT) sectors.
STOCKS
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.

