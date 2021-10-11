CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU to issue penalty payment request to Poland over Turow in due time

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will issue “in due time” a payment request calling on Poland to pay the penalties imposed by the EU’s top court in the dispute over the Turow lignite mine, a Commission spokesman said on Monday. The EU’s top court had ordered Poland to stop...

