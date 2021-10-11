CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car bomb kills four in Syria’s Afrin, medical source says

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

BEIRUT (Reuters) – At least four people were killed when a car bomb exploded in the Syrian city of Afrin on Monday, a medical source said, the latest such attack in the northwestern region that is controlled by Turkey and Syrian rebels it supports. The blast wounded another six people,...

kfgo.com

newsnet5

Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban say

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban say at least five civilians have been killed by a bomb blast at the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul. It was the deadliest attack in the city since U.S. forces left at the end of August. Initial reports indicate the...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

UN says 1 peacekeeper killed, 4 injured in Mali bomb attack

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says a U.N. convoy in Mali’s northern Kidal region was attacked by improvised explosive devices which killed one peacekeeper from Egypt and seriously injured four others. It says the attack on the convoy from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali took place near Tessalit. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Malian authorities “to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.” Mali has been trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Car bomb in Yemen targets officials, kills six others

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — At least six people were killed Sunday in Yemen's port city of Aden by a car bomb that targeted two senior government officials who survived, an official said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
MIDDLE EAST
KEYT

Car bomb in market of opposition-held Syrian town kills 4

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers and a war monitor are reporting that at least four people were killed when a car bomb exploded in a market in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed fighters. The rescuers known as the Syrian Civil Defense said the death toll from Monday’s bombing in Afrin is likely to rise. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at six, including suspected opposition fighters. Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018, expelling local Kurdish fighters and displacing many Kurds. The town has since been targeted by explosions, most of which go unclaimed.
MIDDLE EAST
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Middle East
americanmilitarynews.com

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
MILITARY
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY
BBC

Newbury dad lied to Taliban to rescue his family from Kabul

A father has described how he lied to Taliban guards to get into Afghanistan to rescue his family and saw British passports destroyed at Kabul Airport. Mansoor Khan arrived in the UK 10 years ago and has a British passport. But his wife and one-year-old daughter lived in Kabul until...
WORLD
AFP

Anti-missile defences tested to protect 'sensitive' sites: Iran

The Iranian military said Wednesday it had successfully tested anti-missile defences for "sensitive" sites during war games in central Iran, after Israeli and US warnings over its nuclear programme. "The country's air defences are perfectly prepared to protect sensitive and vital installations through a multi-layered defence system," said General Amir-Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya airbase at Semnan, quoted by Fars news agency. The exercises, which began on Tuesday, combined the army's "Majid" defence system with the "Dezful" system of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps to destroy incoming cruise missiles. Iran's central region is home to the Natanz enrichment plant and other nuclear sites.
MILITARY

