Kevin Naiqama has confirmed he will retire from rugby league after he scored two tries to help St Helens beat Catalans Dragons 12-10 in the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.In a game which swung in favour of both sides throughout, Saints clinched their third consecutive Super League trophy.Daniel Maloney, who also played his last game before retiring, edged the Dragons in front with a penalty in the eighth minutes before Naiqama scored the first try of the game and helped give St Helens the lead heading into the interval.The Catalans hit the front again straight after St...

RUGBY ・ 6 DAYS AGO