McDonald’s Corporation recently announced a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions across its global operations by 2050. The company is joining the United Nations Race to Zero campaign and signing on to the Science Based Targets initiative’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign. McDonald’s will increase the emissions reduction levels in its existing 2030 science-based target and will set a long-term reduction target to reach net-zero emissions. Efforts underway since 2018 have already resulted in an 8.5% reduction in the absolute emissions of restaurants and offices and a 5.9% decrease in supply chain emissions intensity against a 2015 baseline.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO