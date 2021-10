Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins are on Mikel Arteta's radar as the Arsenal boss looks to find a replacement for out-of-favour striker Alexandre Lacazette. That's according to a report by The Sun, who claim that the Everton and Aston Villa forwards are at the top of The Gunners' shortlist of solutions for when Lacazette departs the club. This is expected to be very soon as the Frenchman is approaching the last year of his contract in North London.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO