When will your garbage get picked up? Here’s what the city says
While officials are working to straighten out the city’s trash troubles, garbage will be collected only once a week, the Mayor’s Office announced Saturday (Oct. 9) The temporary change, which took effect immediately, was implemented “to bring a level of consistency to residents,” a press release stated. “This approach will effectively enable twice the number of trucks to operate in the designated area on each service day.”gentillymessenger.com
