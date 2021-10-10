CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Southwest canceled more than 2,000 weekend flights and the disruption continues

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long weekend got a bit longer for Southwest customers after the airline canceled more than 2,000 flights Friday through Sunday. The world's largest low-cost carrier canceled three of every 10 departures it had scheduled on Sunday and the disruption continued into Monday, a federal holiday, with 337 flights — or about one in 10 — canceled so far, according to the aviation tracking website FlightAware.

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
theaviationgeekclub.com

P-3 NFO recalls when his Orion shut down 2 engines and flew a 13 hours anti-submarine patrol because the P-3 due to relieve his aircraft had been delayed

‘We ended up extending our time on station by almost four hours until the relief airplane arrived. Total flight time almost thirteen hours!’ Ross Hall, former US Navy P-3 Orion NFO. The P-3 Orion is a four-engine turboprop, land-based, long-range, anti-submarine warfare patrol aircraft. To conserve fuel during its long-range...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Now Banning Pilots From Doing This

Commercial airline passengers know they can expect certain long-standing features of a typical flight, from flight attendants' safety demonstrations to air sickness bags in seatback pockets. But one seemingly timeless element of the in-flight experience is undergoing a change—and that means the next time you get on a plane, you might notice something different. Read on to find out what airline pilots are being banned from doing across the aviation industry, and why the shift is happening now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
simpleflying.com

Philippine Airlines Plans Long-Haul Route Shakeup

Philippine Airlines (PAL) plans to come out of bankruptcy a leaner airline with a different route network. As part of the restructuring, the airline is looking to cut down on ultra-long-haul flying, which would see destinations like Toronto and New York cut in favor of a focus on the West Coast, which comes at less of a financial risk for the airline.
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

Southwest Airlines offering 'gesture of goodwill' following multiday travel disruptions

Southwest Airlines says it's offering an apology and "gesture of goodwill" to passengers after the airline canceled and delayed thousands of flights this week. Nearly 2,400 flights were canceled from Saturday through Monday which the airline blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The disruptions left passengers stranded at airports across the nation, with many airing their frustrations out on social media.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bride forced to get married with no family present because of Southwest cancellations

A bride said she was forced to have her wedding without family members present after their flights were cancelled as part of the widespread disruptions on Southwest Airlines over the past few days.The airline has stated that it “resumed normal operations today” but told The Independent it had cancelled some 2500 flights between Friday and Tuesday, due to “disruptive weather” and “air traffic control”, despite no other airlines reporting problems. But the airline resumed services too little, too late for Chicago newlyweds Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty, who got married in Nevada on Saturday.“It’s the most important day of...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Southwest Airlines#Air Traffic Control#Flightaware#Cnn#Spirit Airlines
Fortune

Why Southwest Airlines suffered its big meltdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Newscasts last weekend were filled with footage of stranded Southwest Airlines customers sleeping on airport floors after a wave of cancelled flights that started Friday. Many slammed the company on social media for missed weddings, a ruined trip to Disney World, and even canceling a flight after some passengers were already on the plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
XL Country 100.7

Bozeman Airline Cancels 2000 Flights, Rumors Swirl as to Why

Are you ready for the latest conspiracy theory that's sweeping Social Media at this very moment?. Maybe you've read or watched all the talk about Southwest Airlines in the news and on social media. If not, let me get up up to date. Over the weekend, the airline canceled a couple thousand flights, leaving all kinds of folks scrambling to figure out how to get where they needed to be.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy