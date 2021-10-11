ANIMAL CONNECTION: SPCA Albrecht Center shines spotlight on volunteer Kathryn Dow
The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare would like to recognize Kathryn Dow as the Volunteer Spotlight of the Month for October 2021. Kathryn began volunteering with the SPCA this summer shortly after moving from Oregon to be closer to her family. Kathryn’s twin brother was the first to make the trek from the Pacific Northwest to the Southeast when he was stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta. He married and settled down, and the parents soon followed. Boy, are we glad Kathryn decided to make the CSRA her home as well.www.postandcourier.com
