ACWA Power International slumped as much as 10% on its second day as a listed company, giving up some gains from a debut that saw the stock surge by the daily limit. Shares in the utility closed down 8.4% at 66.7 riyals ($17.78) on Tuesday. All six companies that have listed in the kingdom this year have surged on opening day, but ACWA is the first that hasn’t been able to carry the momentum into a second session.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO