The plant with seeds that can grow meat

Don't put down those garden gloves for the year just yet! Believe it or not, October happens to be one of the most fruitful times of year to plant spring-blooming bulbs, hardy vegetables, and shrubs of many varieties. One of the benefits of planting shade trees or flowering bulbs in the fall is that the soil is warm enough to promote root growth without causing you to worry about the heat causing stress on the plant. It also tends to rain more during the cooler months which means the root will be well-established before winter; plus, you don't have to worry about watering as much.

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO