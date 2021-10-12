CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The plant with seeds that can grow meat

Cover picture for the articleSeeds from genetically modified barley plants are being used in a process which creates lab-grown meat. A protein in the seeds, called a growth factor, is harvested, milled and purified before it can be used. While the first growth factors came from animals, it is hoped this barley plant method...

