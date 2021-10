Fandango just released the opening scene for The Last Duel. Ridley Scott's latest movie is a star-studded affair. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver star in the film alongside Jodie Comer. Damon and Affleck shared the writing duties with Nicole Holofcener on this picture as well. Eric Jager's The Last Duel novel serves as the source material. In 14th-century France, two knights, Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris are set to duel to the death after a conflict concerning Le Gris' wife. Those wild names alone will get some people into the theaters, but it seems like the studio has something special cooking. Affleck and Damon last worked together on a script when they took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1998. Back then, Good Will Hunting was absolutely beloved by audiences and critics alike. They're hoping for more of the same with The Last Duel.

