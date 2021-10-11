CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kareena Kapoor looks divine in white as she turns muse for designer Gaurav Gupta at LFW

flickprime.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Kareena Kapoor returned to the ramp as soon as once more after giving delivery to her second little one Jeh. This time, she walked the runway for designer Gaurav Gupta on the Lakme Fashion Week. The actor, who is understood to impress followers along with her ravishing magnificence, appeared ethereal in a white shimmering robe as she took to the ramp seven months after the delivery of her youthful son Jeh. Post the style show, Kareena spoke to PTI and expressed her happiness of strolling the ramp after an extended hole.

