Turkey Requests To Buy 40 U.S. F-16s

By Al-Monitor Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust last week Erdogan boasted about potential new defense deals with Russia, including aircraft purchases. Turkey has requested to purchase 40 US-made F-16 fighter jets and dozens of modernization kits for aircraft it already owns, according to reports in both the Greek and the Turkish press.

