First drive review: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT upgrades performance without losing range

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been far more popular than die-hard fans of the brand could have ever foreseen. Despite being a crossover with an electric powertrain, this Mustang has been a record-breaker in many ways and has even received official police certification. Now it's almost time for the 2022 model to arrive, and we recently learned that this would be arriving with bigger batteries and greater range, but that's not all that will be changing for the new model year. In what may seem like a silly move, Ford is renaming the front trunk of the crossover. Why? Because that's not the correct name.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO