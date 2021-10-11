CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First drive review: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT upgrades performance without losing range

By Brian Wong
Green Car Reports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if carrying just one legacy name wasn’t enough, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT adds a second set of historical baggage by tacking on a pair of initials that mean something extra to Ford. The “GT” distinction has only been worn by a few vehicles throughout the Blue Oval’s history: Mustangs, the Le Mans-winning Ford GT40, and the pair of modern Ford GT supercars from the 2000s.

